The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by DF Dent & Co. Inc.

DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 136.3% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 66.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,644,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,948,052.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 195,392 shares of company stock valued at $10,732,959. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:KO opened at $55.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $44.67 and a fifty-two week high of $56.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.75. The stock has a market cap of $237.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.61.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

KO has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.07.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

