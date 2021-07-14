The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stock Holdings Increased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,628,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326,058 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of The Coca-Cola worth $191,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 101,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 230,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 40,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 916,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,282,000 after purchasing an additional 316,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

In other The Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,530,796.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,392 shares of company stock valued at $10,732,959 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.07.

KO traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.18. 73,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,375,053. The stock has a market cap of $237.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $44.67 and a fifty-two week high of $56.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.75.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

