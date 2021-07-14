The Force Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.02 Million (FOR)

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 14th. Over the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded 29.9% lower against the dollar. The Force Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.43 million and $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Force Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00011913 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.81 or 0.00242842 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000815 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Force Protocol Profile

The Force Protocol (FOR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi . The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

The Force Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Force Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Force Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

