The Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCMKTS:FDVA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCMKTS:FDVA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 360.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of The Freedom Bank of Virginia stock opened at $12.15 on Wednesday. The Freedom Bank of Virginia has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $12.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.78.

Get The Freedom Bank of Virginia alerts:

The Freedom Bank of Virginia (OTCMKTS:FDVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $9.73 million for the quarter.

The Freedom Bank of Virginia provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include consumer installment loans, home equity loans, and mortgages for purchasing homes or refinancing existing mortgages; and Business Term Loans, Commercial Line of Credit, commercial real estate mortgages, and small business administration loans.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for The Freedom Bank of Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Freedom Bank of Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.