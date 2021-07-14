The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 99.1% from the June 15th total of 173,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NYSE:GUT traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.00. 9,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,894. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.64. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $8.29.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 788,978 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,407,000 after acquiring an additional 10,856 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000.

About The Gabelli Utility Trust

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

