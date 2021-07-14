The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €40.00 Price Target

Renault (EPA:RNO) has been given a €40.00 ($47.06) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.32% from the stock’s current price.

RNO has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Renault and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €37.75 ($44.41).

Shares of EPA RNO traded down €0.58 ($0.68) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €32.44 ($38.16). The stock had a trading volume of 856,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. Renault has a twelve month low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a twelve month high of €100.70 ($118.47). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €34.41.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

