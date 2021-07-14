The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on V.F. (NYSE:VFC)

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of V.F. (NYSE:VFC) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $81.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.17. V.F. has a 52-week low of $57.59 and a 52-week high of $90.79. The stock has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). V.F. had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that V.F. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other V.F. news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at $298,790.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $1,070,002.44. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 198.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 319 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 110.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 66.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 409 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the first quarter worth $34,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

