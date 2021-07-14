The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target Increased to $425.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $420.00 to $425.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.48% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.45.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $1.87 on Wednesday, hitting $377.85. The company had a trading volume of 25,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,615,233. The company has a market capitalization of $128.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.48. The Goldman Sachs Group has a twelve month low of $185.52 and a twelve month high of $393.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.01.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 45.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.46, for a total value of $1,862,300.00. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

