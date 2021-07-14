The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target Increased to $425.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $420.00 to $425.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.48% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.45.
Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $1.87 on Wednesday, hitting $377.85. The company had a trading volume of 25,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,615,233. The company has a market capitalization of $128.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.48. The Goldman Sachs Group has a twelve month low of $185.52 and a twelve month high of $393.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.01.
In related news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.46, for a total value of $1,862,300.00. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.25% of the company’s stock.
About The Goldman Sachs Group
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.
