The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) PT Raised to $540.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $493.00 to $540.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 43.62% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on GS. Barclays set a $437.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $425.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.45.
NYSE GS opened at $375.98 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $185.52 and a 52 week high of $393.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $370.01. The company has a market cap of $127.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.48.
In related news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.46, for a total transaction of $1,862,300.00. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GS. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 640 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 618 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Geller Family Office Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geller Family Office Services LLC now owns 944 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.25% of the company’s stock.
The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.
