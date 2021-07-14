The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) PT Raised to $540.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $493.00 to $540.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 43.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GS. Barclays set a $437.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $425.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.45.

NYSE GS opened at $375.98 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $185.52 and a 52 week high of $393.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $370.01. The company has a market cap of $127.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 45.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.46, for a total transaction of $1,862,300.00. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GS. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 640 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 618 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Geller Family Office Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geller Family Office Services LLC now owns 944 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

