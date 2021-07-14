The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Position Raised by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 64.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.09% of The Howard Hughes worth $4,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HHC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 22.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,409 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,525,000 after purchasing an additional 9,159 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in The Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $821,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in The Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $298,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Howard Hughes stock opened at $91.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.12 and a beta of 1.53. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 1 year low of $50.16 and a 1 year high of $113.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.30.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.63). The Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $190.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.88) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.25.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

