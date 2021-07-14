The Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st. Analysts expect The Interpublic Group of Companies to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect The Interpublic Group of Companies to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IPG stock opened at $32.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.90. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a fifty-two week low of $15.92 and a fifty-two week high of $34.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.43%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IPG. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $403,908.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $3,249,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

