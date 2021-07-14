The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $2,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 97,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

LSXMK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of LSXMK opened at $45.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.16. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $31.54 and a 12-month high of $47.40.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.