The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Insider Sells $511,044.00 in Stock

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total transaction of $511,044.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Satori Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 2nd, Satori Capital, Llc sold 915 shares of The Lovesac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total transaction of $70,162.20.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Satori Capital, Llc sold 7,335 shares of The Lovesac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.39, for a total transaction of $596,995.65.

Shares of LOVE stock traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.31. 403,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,599. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.72. The stock has a market cap of $955.66 million, a PE ratio of 40.07, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.48. The Lovesac Company has a 12 month low of $22.64 and a 12 month high of $95.51.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $82.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.06 million. The Lovesac had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Lovesac Company will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Lovesac during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Lovesac during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in The Lovesac by 97.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in The Lovesac by 37.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in The Lovesac during the first quarter worth $102,000. 86.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LOVE. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Lovesac from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.88.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

