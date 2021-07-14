The New America High Income Fund Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:HYB)

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of HYB opened at $9.37 on Wednesday. The New America High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.23.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The New America High Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,086 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of The New America High Income Fund worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

