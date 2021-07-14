The Simply Good Foods (NYSE:SMPL) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

The Simply Good Foods Company (NYSE:SMPL)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $36.79, but opened at $36.00. The Simply Good Foods shares last traded at $36.07, with a volume of 4,505 shares.

Specifically, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $1,017,900.00.

About The Simply Good Foods (NYSE:SMPL)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

