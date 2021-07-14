The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. The Toro accounts for about 0.5% of PDT Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.06% of The Toro worth $6,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of The Toro by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Toro by 248.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Toro in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Toro in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Toro by 405.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $384,048.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Toro stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,686. The Toro Company has a 1-year low of $64.80 and a 1-year high of $118.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.73. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.77.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. The Toro had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. The Toro’s payout ratio is presently 34.77%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Toro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.00.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

