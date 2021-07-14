The Transfer Token (TTT) Price Hits $9.87

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One The Transfer Token coin can currently be bought for $9.87 or 0.00030091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, The Transfer Token has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. The Transfer Token has a total market cap of $1.04 billion and $1.08 million worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get The Transfer Token alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00030585 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000045 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000077 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About The Transfer Token

The Transfer Token (CRYPTO:TTT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,193,204 coins. The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for The Transfer Token is medium.com/@atomofficialsns . The official website for The Transfer Token is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

The Transfer Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Transfer Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Transfer Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Transfer Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Transfer Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Transfer Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.