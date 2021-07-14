Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.55. Thermon Group shares last traded at $16.43, with a volume of 88,968 shares.

THR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Thermon Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

The stock has a market cap of $547.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 410.75 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.16). Thermon Group had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 3.06%. Research analysts anticipate that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of THR. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 22.3% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 2,874,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,027,000 after purchasing an additional 524,532 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,418,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,792,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,278,000 after purchasing an additional 190,814 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 655.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 179,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 333.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 207,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 159,360 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermon Group Company Profile (NYSE:THR)

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, and system accessories, as well as band, strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and has heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

