Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.66

Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.66 and last traded at $8.72, with a volume of 2801428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.30.

Get Thoma Bravo Advantage alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage in the first quarter valued at about $8,724,000. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Thoma Bravo Advantage during the first quarter worth about $26,125,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Thoma Bravo Advantage during the first quarter worth about $1,027,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thoma Bravo Advantage during the first quarter worth about $6,908,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in Thoma Bravo Advantage during the first quarter worth about $1,045,000.

Thoma Bravo Advantage does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Thoma Bravo Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoma Bravo Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.