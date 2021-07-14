Thore Cash Price Tops $0.0008 on Exchanges (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 14th. Thore Cash has a market capitalization of $43,052.35 and approximately $69,660.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thore Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Thore Cash has traded 25.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.57 or 0.00400923 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00008985 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000578 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003941 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Thore Cash Profile

Thore Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Thore Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

