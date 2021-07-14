ThreeFold (TFT) Price Reaches $0.0493 on Exchanges

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded down 16.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 14th. One ThreeFold coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0493 or 0.00000150 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ThreeFold has traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar. ThreeFold has a market cap of $4.00 million and approximately $43,217.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00041914 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.88 or 0.00112391 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.75 or 0.00151624 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,899.21 or 1.00261595 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $313.73 or 0.00956118 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002807 BTC.

ThreeFold Profile

ThreeFold’s genesis date was October 30th, 2020. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . ThreeFold’s official website is threefold.io

ThreeFold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThreeFold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThreeFold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

