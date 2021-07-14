Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Holdings in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 19,842 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.06% of L Brands worth $10,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LB. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in L Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in L Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in L Brands by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L Brands by 4,818.2% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Get L Brands alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $326,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $2,523,258.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,715,068.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

LB opened at $74.12 on Wednesday. L Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $16.12 and a one year high of $77.87. The stock has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.63.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 137.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.99) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that L Brands, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.86%. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.34%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on L Brands from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on L Brands from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on L Brands from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.87.

L Brands Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB).

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.