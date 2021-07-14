Thunder Token Price Hits $0.0091 on Top Exchanges (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. One Thunder Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0091 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Thunder Token has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. Thunder Token has a market capitalization of $65.89 million and approximately $30.44 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00011873 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.01 or 0.00234599 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000811 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Thunder Token Profile

Thunder Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,270,505,950 coins. Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

