thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €16.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) has been given a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 85.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €15.80 ($18.59) price target on thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €12.99 ($15.28).

FRA TKA opened at €8.64 ($10.17) on Wednesday. thyssenkrupp has a 52-week low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 52-week high of €27.01 ($31.78). The business’s 50-day moving average is €9.48.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

