thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded thyssenkrupp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded thyssenkrupp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. thyssenkrupp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

TKAMY stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $10.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,146. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.45. thyssenkrupp has a 12-month low of $4.48 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. thyssenkrupp had a negative return on equity of 65.72% and a net margin of 35.77%. On average, equities analysts expect that thyssenkrupp will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

