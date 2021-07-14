Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TTSH) Insider Robert A. Rucker Sells 105,852 Shares

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TTSH) insider Robert A. Rucker sold 105,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $746,256.60.

Shares of Tile Shop stock opened at $7.43 on Wednesday. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $8.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.80 million, a PE ratio of 49.54 and a beta of 1.48.

Tile Shop Company Profile

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories. It offers marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

