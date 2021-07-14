Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Short Interest Update

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, a decrease of 89.2% from the June 15th total of 373,400 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 41,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

NASDAQ:TSBK opened at $28.24 on Wednesday. Timberland Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $236.17 million, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.74.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 36.84%. The firm had revenue of $17.45 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from Timberland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th.

In other news, EVP Edward Colman Foster sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $33,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,805 shares in the company, valued at $50,864.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 2.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,613 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 9.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,787 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,760 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $356,000. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Timberland Bancorp

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.

