Titan Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TNMCF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Titan Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TNMCF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.5% from the June 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TNMCF opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.38. Titan Mining has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.99.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Titan Mining in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resources company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc ores and base metals. Its principal asset is the Empire State Mine project covering an area of approximately 80,000 acres located in Northern New York State, the United States.

