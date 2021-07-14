Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) Short Interest Update

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 260,400 shares, a growth of 310.7% from the June 15th total of 63,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 436,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Tiziana Life Sciences by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Tiziana Life Sciences by 230.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Tiziana Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TLSA opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. Tiziana Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $12.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research initiated coverage on Tiziana Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “not rated” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company.

About Tiziana Life Sciences

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules and related diagnostics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline includes Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such as GvHD, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; and Milciclib (TZLS-201), which is an orally bioavailable, small molecule inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinases and Src family kinases for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

