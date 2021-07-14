Todd Burrowes Sells 13,256 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Stock

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) insider Todd Burrowes sold 13,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $1,988,532.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Todd Burrowes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, Todd Burrowes sold 5,232 shares of Darden Restaurants stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $785,009.28.

NYSE DRI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $147.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,094,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.56. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.04 and a 52 week high of $150.20. The company has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.53.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.24) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 25th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 102.09%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DRI shares. Barclays increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. MKM Partners upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.96.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 329,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,224,000 after buying an additional 68,258 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at $2,139,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 226,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,063,000 after buying an additional 53,832 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 78,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,326,000 after buying an additional 22,675 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

