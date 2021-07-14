Tokenomy Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $488,600.00 (TEN)

Tokenomy (CURRENCY:TEN) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 14th. Tokenomy has a total market capitalization of $16.55 million and $488,600.00 worth of Tokenomy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tokenomy has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Tokenomy coin can now be purchased for $0.0827 or 0.00000252 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00052178 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00015532 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $277.57 or 0.00846931 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000373 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005338 BTC.

Tokenomy Coin Profile

TEN is a coin. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. Tokenomy’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins. The official website for Tokenomy is www.tokenomy.com . Tokenomy’s official Twitter account is @TokenomyCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tokenomy is https://reddit.com/r/tokenomyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Tokenomy is medium.com/@tokenomy

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokenomy aims to foster financial inclusion and provide access to anyone who wants to be connected with alternative funding networks and global innovation. The Tokenomy founders are the leading members of Bitcoin Indonesia, one of the largest bitcoin and blockchain startup in South East Asia with over 1,000,000 registered users. Tokenomy’s goal is to become a one-stop platform providing both tokenization and liquidity. The platform will offer a global token market access on one hand, and the ability for anyone, from small entrepreneurs to large enterprise businesses, to issue proprietary tokens and plug themselves into crypto liquidity pool for reliable and easy crowdfunding on the other. The token issuers on Tokenomy can hold token sales for their proprietary tokens on the platform as well as listing the tokens on Tokenomy's exchange for trading. Furthermore, by having a shared login with Bitcoin.co.id, which has over 1,000,000 users, Tokenomy instantly has access to a huge user pool. “

Buying and Selling Tokenomy

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenomy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokenomy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tokenomy using one of the exchanges listed above.

