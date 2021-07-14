Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) Short Interest Up 300.0% in June

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tokuyama from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st.

OTCMKTS TKYMY opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. Tokuyama has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.62.

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates in four segments: Chemicals, Specialty Products, Cement, and Life & Amenity. The Chemicals segment offers caustic soda, soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, isopropyl alcohol, chlorinated solvents, and hydrogen.

