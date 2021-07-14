Tokyo Electron Limited Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share (OTCMKTS:TOELY)

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tokyo Electron in a research report issued on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tokyo Electron’s FY2024 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tokyo Electron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Tokyo Electron stock opened at $104.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.13. Tokyo Electron has a 12 month low of $59.84 and a 12 month high of $115.94.

About Tokyo Electron

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, South Korea, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, plasma etch systems, and single wafer deposition systems and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and wafer bonders/debonders used in packaging processes.

