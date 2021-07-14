Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) Short Interest Up 305.0% in June

Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 186,700 shares, a growth of 305.0% from the June 15th total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Top Glove Co. Bhd. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of TGLVY opened at $4.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.26. Top Glove Co. Bhd. has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $9.98.

About Top Glove Co. Bhd.

Top Glove Corporation Bhd., an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, and trades in gloves and rubber goods in Malaysia. The company offers medical examination, surgical, vinyl, and nitrile gloves; concentrate latex, formers, chemicals and chemical compounds, rubber dental dams, exercise bands, condoms, and rubber related products; packaging materials, boxes, and cartons; and disposable and medical face masks, engineering parts and rubber glove machinery, functional fillers, healthcare products, and homecare and personal care products.

