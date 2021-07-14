Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) Short Interest Up 305.0% in June

Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 186,700 shares, a growth of 305.0% from the June 15th total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Top Glove Co. Bhd. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Top Glove Co. Bhd. alerts:

Shares of TGLVY opened at $4.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.26. Top Glove Co. Bhd. has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $9.98.

Top Glove Corporation Bhd., an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, and trades in gloves and rubber goods in Malaysia. The company offers medical examination, surgical, vinyl, and nitrile gloves; concentrate latex, formers, chemicals and chemical compounds, rubber dental dams, exercise bands, condoms, and rubber related products; packaging materials, boxes, and cartons; and disposable and medical face masks, engineering parts and rubber glove machinery, functional fillers, healthcare products, and homecare and personal care products.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Top Glove Co. Bhd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Top Glove Co. Bhd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.