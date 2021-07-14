Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Topaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.30.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TPZEF. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Topaz Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Get Topaz Energy alerts:

TPZEF stock remained flat at $$13.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,188. Topaz Energy has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $14.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.68.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the segments, Royalty Assets and Infrastructure Assets. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 3.0 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in natural gas processing activities.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.