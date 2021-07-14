Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,500 shares, an increase of 351.1% from the June 15th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

OTCMKTS:TRYIY opened at $13.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 77.35 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.23. Toray Industries has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $14.08.

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Toray Industries will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

TRYIY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toray Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Toray Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

About Toray Industries

Toray Industries, Inc manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-microfiber non-woven fabric with suede-texture; and apparel products.

