Tornado Cash Price Reaches $31.03 (TORN)

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. Tornado Cash has a market cap of $28.92 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $31.03 or 0.00094556 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded down 23.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tornado Cash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00042927 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.68 or 0.00117858 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.59 or 0.00154160 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,821.26 or 1.00017183 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.70 or 0.00949863 BTC.

About Tornado Cash

Tornado Cash was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 932,081 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tornado Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tornado Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tornado Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.