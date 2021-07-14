Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$105.50. Toromont Industries shares last traded at C$105.00, with a volume of 93,868 shares.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TIH. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$99.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$105.00 price target on shares of Toromont Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$98.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$112.44.

The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$106.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.67 billion and a PE ratio of 32.63.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$806.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$748.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Toromont Industries Ltd. will post 4.4099998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.53%.

In related news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$105.30, for a total transaction of C$100,877.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 217,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$22,910,226.30. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,658 shares of company stock valued at $177,499.

About Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH)

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

