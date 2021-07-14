Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $13.71 on Wednesday. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $14.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.48.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

