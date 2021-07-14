Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Short Interest Up 314.5% in June

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, an increase of 314.5% from the June 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOSYY opened at $22.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Toshiba has a 12 month low of $12.36 and a 12 month high of $23.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.43.

Get Toshiba alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toshiba from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Toshiba from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, raised Toshiba from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail & Printing Solutions, Electronic Devices & Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Others.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Toshiba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toshiba and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.