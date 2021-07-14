Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Price Target Raised to C$55.00

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) had its price target increased by research analysts at TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Total Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. ATB Capital dropped their target price on Total Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Total Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.00.

Shares of TSE TOT traded up C$0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$4.60. 31,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.29. The stock has a market cap of C$207.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21. Total Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$1.95 and a twelve month high of C$4.99.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$93.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$101.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Total Energy Services will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Total Energy Services Inc bought 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.54 per share, with a total value of C$1,090,008.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 268,600 shares in the company, valued at C$1,219,900.62. Insiders acquired 452,400 shares of company stock worth $1,923,659 in the last ninety days.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

