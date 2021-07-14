Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.57

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.57 and traded as high as C$1.58. Touchstone Exploration shares last traded at C$1.55, with a volume of 157,915 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$324.57 million and a PE ratio of -81.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.57.

In other Touchstone Exploration news, Director John David Wright sold 62,500 shares of Touchstone Exploration stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.57, for a total value of C$98,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,996,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,845,125.15. Also, Director Paul Raymond Baay sold 104,000 shares of Touchstone Exploration stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.36, for a total transaction of C$141,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,612,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,192,790.56. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 235,500 shares of company stock valued at $333,405.

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and three exploration blocks.

