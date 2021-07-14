Tower Wealth Partners Inc. Acquires 11,017 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,017 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up about 8.1% of Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. owned 0.12% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $6,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,207,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,997,000 after buying an additional 1,039,274 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,960,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,902,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,334,000 after buying an additional 975,176 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,104,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,096,000 after buying an additional 922,299 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 40,563.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 665,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,167,000 after buying an additional 664,026 shares during the period.

FIXD traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.82. The stock had a trading volume of 20,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,562. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.47. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $52.62 and a twelve month high of $55.86.

