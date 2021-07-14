Town and Country Financial (OTCMKTS:TWCF) Shares Down 2%

Town and Country Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:TWCF)’s stock price dropped 2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.50 and last traded at $24.50. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.92.

Town and Country Financial (OTCMKTS:TWCF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.43 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Town and Country Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Town and Country Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TWCF)

Town and Country Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Town and Country Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals, organizations, and businesses in central and metro-east areas of Illinois. It accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, health savings, money market, individual retirement, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

