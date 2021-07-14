TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) Major Shareholder Acquires $1,691,098.83 in Stock

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE:TPGY) major shareholder Light Street Capital Managemen bought 124,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.59 per share, with a total value of $1,691,098.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Light Street Capital Managemen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TPG Pace Beneficial Finance alerts:

On Friday, July 9th, Light Street Capital Managemen bought 23,887 shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.29 per share, with a total value of $317,458.23.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Light Street Capital Managemen bought 103,082 shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.31 per share, with a total value of $1,372,021.42.

Shares of NYSE:TPGY traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.02. 460,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,320,549. TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $34.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.01.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 49.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Company Profile

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Pace Beneficial Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.