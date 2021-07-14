Trabzonspor Fan Token (TRA) Trading 32.3% Higher Over Last Week

Trabzonspor Fan Token (CURRENCY:TRA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 14th. In the last seven days, Trabzonspor Fan Token has traded 32.3% higher against the dollar. Trabzonspor Fan Token has a market cap of $8.35 million and $7.17 million worth of Trabzonspor Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trabzonspor Fan Token coin can now be bought for $3.55 or 0.00010806 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.86 or 0.00398815 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00008934 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000589 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003918 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About Trabzonspor Fan Token

TRA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trabzonspor Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,356,284 coins. The official website for Trabzonspor Fan Token is www.trabzonspor.org.tr/tr . Trabzonspor Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @tetracurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tetra is a Proof of Work Scrypt coin backed by Silver. “

