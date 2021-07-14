Traders Buy High Volume of Clarivate Call Options (NYSE:CLVT)

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 7,757 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 758% compared to the average volume of 904 call options.

In other Clarivate news, Director Richard Roedel purchased 19,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.07 per share, with a total value of $500,361.51. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,683.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Blucher Sheryl G. Von sold 500,000 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,795,021 shares in the company, valued at $72,670,546. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,276,827 shares of company stock worth $284,958,454 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CLVT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

NYSE:CLVT opened at $24.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of -191.54 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.84. Clarivate has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $34.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $428.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.66 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 5.49%. Analysts predict that Clarivate will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

