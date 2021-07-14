Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on AON (NYSE:AON)

Aon plc (NYSE:AON) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 5,520 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 116% compared to the typical volume of 2,553 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AON shares. Raymond James set a $235.04 target price on AON and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.40.

Get AON alerts:

Shares of AON stock traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $230.12. 15,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,019,752. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $246.37. The stock has a market cap of $51.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. AON has a fifty-two week low of $179.52 and a fifty-two week high of $260.97.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 62.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AON will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. AON’s payout ratio is 20.80%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in AON by 348.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 318.2% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.