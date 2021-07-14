Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 1,205 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,875% compared to the typical volume of 61 call options.

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $1,239,841.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,351,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,794,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $1,315.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.40.

NYSE TEL opened at $137.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.17. TE Connectivity has a 12-month low of $78.36 and a 12-month high of $139.58.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.