Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 2,543 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,290% compared to the typical volume of 183 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ RLMD traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.13. The company had a trading volume of 4,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,295. The stock has a market cap of $554.93 million, a P/E ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.55. Relmada Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $45.50.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.04. Equities research analysts predict that Relmada Therapeutics will post -6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

RLMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

In other news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $100,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,430 shares in the company, valued at $314,396.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Relmada Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $156,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. 56.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

